Obituaries Apr 27, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Kyle Martin Rouchka Share this story: Memorial Service Friday, April 28, 2023 6:00 – 7:00pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
