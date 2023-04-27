  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Kansas Republicans override vetoes on bills that restrict transgender rights, abortion

Republican state Reps. Kristey Williams and Jim Minnix look up at a tally board in the Kansas House on Thursday during override votes. Photo credit Blaise Mesa/Kansas News Service.

By Kansas News Service staff 

Republicans controlling the Legislature continued to use their supermajority to push through laws curbing transgender and abortion rights on Thursday.