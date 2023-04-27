Christina Marie Shinners

She graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Nebraska and was very active as President of the Pep Club, student representative to the Student Council, secretary of Band Council, the girls glee, mixed chorus, swing choir, and was a Majorette. In 1971, she was installed at Worthy Advisor of Rainbow for Girls.

After high school, she moved to Kansas City to attend Airline Professional Training Atlantic School, and her love of travel and the travel industry began. But she was also considering a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigations after high school. After months of background checks, she was accepted to the FBI, but declined to travel the world.

In 1974, she met and married Steven Russell Shinners. Their daughter Summer Errin was born in 1975. They attended Ruskin Heights Lutheran Church, were active in various church activities and she was a member of the handbell choir. Chrissy and Steve were active in co-ed softball. She had a perfect slow pitch and and was a powerful hitter. They both coached Summer’s softball team. They lived in Kansas City until they moved to Stilwell, Kansas in 1987.

When they weren’t traveling the world and drinking fine wine, Chrissy and Steve loved to dance to disco and R&B and play golf with their friends. Chrissy often was in trouble for hitting off the men’s tees.

Chrissy has always been active in church, and Holy Cross Lutheran in Overland Park was her home. She served as a Communion assistant, usher, and laundered and pressed the choir robes. She loved to play as a member of the Holy Cross Women’s Golf League.

Chrissy and Steve loved Corvettes. They joined the Corvette Club of Kansas City, and she served on the Executive Board. They showed their own Corvettes at local car shows to benefit local charities who support veterans. She also loved to serve at Harvesters packing food to support local food banks.

Chrissy moved up in her travel career. At Maritz Travel, she was a multi-year winner of Best of the Best in business travel sales. She became Executive Vice President at Acendas Travel and was a great mentor to many. She achieved certification as a Global Travel Professional (GTP).

She was on the board of Mid-America Business Travel Association. She traveled with colleagues to Washington, D.C. to lobby against airline restrictions and luncheoned with President George H. Bush. She would also escort executive clients to the White House for luncheons with First Lady Barbara Bush.

She was preceded in death by her parents Darwin Leigh Gates and Aloha Wilmeta (Gage) Gates and mother-in-law Kathryn Loman Shinners.

She is survived by her husband Steven Shinners, daughter Summer, brother Terry Gates, sister-in-law Barb, nephew David Gates, brother David Gates, sister-in-law Lesa (nephew Austin and niece Olivia) and nephew Seth Gates and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 West 119th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66213 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception will be held following the services at the reception hall. Flowers welcome. A private committal of ashes will occur at Mt Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131.