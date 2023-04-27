  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Christina Marie Shinners

Stilwell, Kansas – Christina Marie Shinners, age 69, of Stilwell, Kansas passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Chrissy was born on August 23, 1953 in McCook, Nebraska the daughter of Darwin Leigh and Aloha Wilmeta (Gage) Gates.