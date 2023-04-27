Charles “Ken” Spencer

A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, Friday, April 28th at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS.

Ken was born December 22, 1936 in Junction City, Kansas to Dan and Marjorie Spencer. In 1960, he married the love of his life Jeanette Hallman and shared a beautiful life with her and their family and friends.

Ken was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Dan Jr. Ken is survived by Jeanette, his wife of 63 years; his son Ben (Deb) Spencer; daughters Leslee Spencer, Marjorie (Jackson) Sherard, Sarah leaves; grandchildren Spencer, Dana, Lana and Jack; and great grandchildren Scout and Sage.