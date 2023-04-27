Charles “Ken” Spencer

December 22, 1936 – April 23, 2023
Fairway, Kansas – Charles Kendall “Ken” Spencer, 86, of Fairway, Kansas passed away April 23rd 2023.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, Friday, April 28th at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS.
Ken was born December 22, 1936 in Junction City, Kansas to Dan and Marjorie Spencer. In 1960, he married the love of his life Jeanette Hallman and shared a beautiful life with her and their family and friends.
Ken was predeceased by his parents and his older brother Dan Jr. Ken is survived by Jeanette, his wife of 63 years; his son Ben (Deb) Spencer; daughters Leslee Spencer, Marjorie (Jackson) Sherard, Sarah leaves; grandchildren Spencer, Dana, Lana and Jack; and great grandchildren Scout and Sage.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1