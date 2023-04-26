  A Message from Tax Favored Benefits  - Sponsored posts

Your Money: Reviewing your 401(k)

By David Wentz

I wanted to share a few tips and questions to ask yourself when reviewing your corporate retirement plan. There are many different types of plans, but for simplicity we will stick to 401(k) today. As I touched on last week, participating in your company’s retirement plan is an important part of your financial life. Taking some time to review your plan to make sure it is working for you is vital to building a successful plan.