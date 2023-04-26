Halfway through the week, Shawnee Mission!
☁️ Today’s forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. High: 66. Low: 48.
🚨 One thing to know today
The Prairie Village Police Department has confirmed a man was found safe weeks after first being reported missing and possibly endangered.
Prairie Village resident Jerrold Hall, 61, was reported missing on April 5, and he was last seen on April 2 in the 7700 block of Mission Road, according to a press release.
“Mr. Hall has been located and is safe,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who contacted us.”
Prairie Village Police was investigating the missing persons case. In cases like these, police will ask for help from the public, so anyone with tips can call the police department at (913) 642-6868, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
- Fairway Administration & Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories
- Residents warned away from Lenexa stream following toxic spill
- Bank moves to foreclose on Mission Gateway site, city ‘monitoring’ situation
- JoCo Notes: Lenexa man killed while working beneath car at home
- Local obituaries for April 21-24
- Shawnee likely to scale back much-discussed Midland Drive improvements
📰 Other local news
- Shawnee Mission North junior Kelsey Hoekstra recently threw the third perfect game of her softball career. [KSHB]
- Former Olathe Northwest teacher Steven Mesa pleaded guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student. [Kansas City Star]
- The future of four metro area David’s Bridal stores, including one in Lenexa, is uncertain after the company filed for bankruptcy. [Kansas City Business Journal]
📸 A thousand words
It can’t be the NFL Draft in Kansas City without some delicious barbecue, including this hefty platter being sampled by NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, above. Photo credit Meat Mitch via Twitter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1