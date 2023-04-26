☁️ Today’s forecast : Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. High: 66. Low: 48.

The Prairie Village Police Department has confirmed a man was found safe weeks after first being reported missing and possibly endangered.

Prairie Village resident Jerrold Hall, 61, was reported missing on April 5, and he was last seen on April 2 in the 7700 block of Mission Road, according to a press release.

“Mr. Hall has been located and is safe,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who contacted us.”

Prairie Village Police was investigating the missing persons case. In cases like these, police will ask for help from the public, so anyone with tips can call the police department at (913) 642-6868, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Fairway Administration & Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Shawnee Mission North junior Kelsey Hoekstra recently threw the third perfect game of her softball career. [KSHB]

Former Olathe Northwest teacher Steven Mesa pleaded guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student. [Kansas City Star]

Steven Mesa pleaded guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student. [Kansas City Star] The future of four metro area David’s Bridal stores, including one in Lenexa, is uncertain after the company filed for bankruptcy. [Kansas City Business Journal]

It can’t be the NFL Draft in Kansas City without some delicious barbecue, including this hefty platter being sampled by NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, above. Photo credit Meat Mitch via Twitter.