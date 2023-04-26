The three-day event — one of the biggest the metro region has hosted in recent memory — features barbecue competitions, football-themed games for kids, fan-centered activities, musical performances and, oh yeah, the actual draft, at Kansas City’s Union Station.

If you’re thinking about trekking in from Johnson County over the next three days to take part in this unique event, here are some things you’ll need to know:

There is no park and ride option from Johnson County

Unlike for the Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl parades, Johnson Countians will not have a free shuttle option to downtown KC for the draft, so you’ll have to plan to park and walk yourself.

You can also plan on finding parking somewhere downtown and hopping on the Kansas City Streetcar or a RideKC bus to the actual draft event area around Union Station.

There are also park and ride services available from the West Bottoms on Thursday and Friday.

The KC Streetcar is operating with extended hours during the three-day event, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday.

More information about transportation during the 2023 NFL Draft can be found on Visit KC’s website.

There will be football-themed games and activities for fans

The NFL PLAY 60 Zone for young fans will feature a field goal-kicking challenge and a chance for kids to try on NFL equipment.

Free autographs from current NFL players are also on the agenda and can be found at the Panini Prizm Autograph Stage.

A 7-part “Chiefs Kingdom Experience” features a tunnel run-out, the debut of a double-decker Chiefs bus and photos with cheerleaders and mascot KC Wolf.

A full list of games and attractions can be found on the NFL Draft website.

Games and attractions will be offered from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There are things for non-football fans to do

Plenty of local food vendors are set to be in attendance throughout the three-day event, including Johnson County’s own Taco Naco KC, Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop and BuckTui BBQ.

The KC Smoke Show will feature competitions, demonstrations and showdowns from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For non-football, non-foodie folks, the National World War I Museum and Memorial is open during the entirety of the NFL Draft.

Tickets can be purchased in person to access the museum and memorial exhibits, the store, cafe and restrooms, according to Visit KC.

There are also live concerts planned for each evening following the draft itself, including Fall Out Boy on Thursday, Motley Crue on Friday and Thundercat on Saturday.

School isn’t out in Johnson County

Johnson County school districts did cancel classes for February’s Super Bowl parade in Kansas City but have no plans to cancel classes for the draft.

Shawnee Mission Chief Communications Officer David Smith confirmed to the Post that the district is not considering canceling classes.

Kaci Brutto with Blue Valley Schools and Alvie Cater, spokesperson for Unified School District 232, both said school will continue as scheduled this week.

It’s free, but you have to register before you go

This includes entertainment, live concerts and the draft itself.

Still, attendees need to register for the event in order to attend.

Register for free online here, or download the NFL OnePass app on your phone.

You can also just watch from home