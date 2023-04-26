  Juliana Garcia  - Mission Gateway

Mission Gateway future faces more questions after bank files for foreclosure

Mission city officials say it is too early to know how a lawsuit filed against Mission Gateway developers is going to impact the overall project. File photo

The years-long history of setbacks at Mission Gateway continued this month after a New York bank filed to foreclose on the developer’s mortgage.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank filed a lawsuit for foreclosure on April 18 against Aryeh Realty LLC, a subsidiary of Mission Gateway’s owner, the New York-based Cameron Group, alleging the developers have repeatedly failed to make payments on a $26 million loan agreement.

