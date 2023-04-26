  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs future mural at Old Town activities complex

The Lenexa Community Center is located in the Old Town neighborhood off of Oak Street. Alongside an $11.5 million campus improvement project, the city is planning to place its first mural on the future combined Community Center and Senior Center building.

Lenexa is on track to commission its first-ever public mural project, which would feature a local artist.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously gave the green light to a plan to put a mural on the outside of the future combined Lenexa Community Center and Senior Center building.

