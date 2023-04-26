Lenexa Police arrest suspect in car shooting on 87th Street

In a news release Wednesday, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says detectives arrested the adult male suspect in the same general area of Tuesday evening’s shooting, near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.

Lenexa Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at another driver and then leading officers on a high-speed chase through northeast Johnson County on Tuesday night.

Recorded radio traffic states that at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, detectives attempted to approach the suspect in the parking lot of an Aldi, 15751 West 87th St.

The suspect ran south on foot through backyards in the Summerhill and Hickory Manor Duplexes near 88th Street and Lakeview Avenue.

Detectives and officers took the man into custody near 89th Street and Lakeview Avenue at 3:00 p.m.

It began Tuesday just before 7 p.m., when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler called 911, saying another motorist had fired multiple gunshots at him while driving.

Arriving officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, and attempted the car, but it sped off.

A pursuit ensued that would eventually go along I-435 and eastbound on I-70 into Kansas City, Kan., with speeds at times hitting 120 miles per hour.

On Wednesday, Chavez said a “firearm was recovered” from the suspect “and the black Dodge Charger was located.

“The suspect is being lodged at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center to await charging,” Chavez said in the release.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspect or what charges he may face.

