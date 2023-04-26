  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Lenexa Police arrest suspect in car shooting on 87th Street

A Lenexa Police cruiser on the scene of the shooting on 87th Street Parkway Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at another driver and then leading officers on a high-speed chase through northeast Johnson County on Tuesday night.

In a news release Wednesday, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says detectives arrested the adult male suspect in the same general area of Tuesday evening’s shooting, near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.