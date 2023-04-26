  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood considers new license plate readers at city intersections

Leawood license plate readers

Leawood is considering using $100,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funding to pay for new license plate readers at major intersections. Above, an existing license plate reader at 143rd Street and Nall Avenue. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Leawood is planning to add one license plate reader somewhere in the city, and considering using federal funding to help pay for 10 new license plate readers at other strategic intersections.

As part of a work session April 17, the Leawood City Council and city staff discussed the possibility of putting some of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funding toward the new license plate readers.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1