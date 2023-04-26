  Kansas News Service  - Housing

JoCo’s affordable housing crunch is preventing Section 8 tenants from using vouchers

Section 8 vouchers are designed to help low-income Kansans find a home. But vouchers are expiring as rent skyrockets. Photo credit Blaise Mesa/Kansas News Service.

By Blaise Mesa 

Kamber Corpening felt relief when she first landed a Section 8 voucher in 2020, a promise that she qualified for substantial rent subsidies from federal taxpayers.