Inside JCPRD: May 6 ribbon cutting set for new Wee Links golf facility at Heritage Park Golf Course

PGA Teaching Pro and Kansas Golf Hall of Fame Member Jeff Burey recently instructed a group of youths at the new Wee Links golf course at the Heritage Park Golf Course. A ribbon cutting for the new facility is set for May 6.

By David Markham

A new Wee Links golf course developed with local Professional Golfer and Johnson County resident Tom Watson will officially open at JCPRD’s Heritage Park Golf Course in Olathe with a ribbon cutting event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.