Shawnee mulls revising long-term plan 2 years after adoption

An aerial view of downtown Shawnee, where the city has focused a lot of its energy toward redevelopment. Those efforts are just part of the overall Achieve Shawnee comprehensive plan.

Shawnee could be on track to revise its current long-range development plan, more commonly called a comprehensive plan.

Earlier this week, the Shawnee City Council started workshopping the plan, known as Achieve Shawnee, during a council committee meeting. The conversation focused mostly on multifamily housing and mixed-use developments, which usually combine commercial and some kind of higher density housing in one area.

