We’re hiring! Post seeks outgoing reporter to cover Overland Park beat

This reporter will be assigned to cover Overland Park, the state’s second largest city and cornerstone of the Johnson County economy, through our organization’s “Reader First” lens, which puts average residents — not political parties, power brokers or journalists — at the center of our coverage decisions.

We’re looking for an outgoing, ambitious reporter to join our growing newsroom.

Key capabilities include:

strong written and visual storytelling skills

ability to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work under time pressure

excellent news instincts and judgement of what constitutes a news story for this beat

creativity to generate your own enterprise story ideas

experience using different social media platforms to reach and engage with sources and audiences

and a commitment to the purpose and value of local journalism.

Minimum qualifications:

At least three years experience working for a news organization or in a related position

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, communications or a related field; or equivalent combination of training and work experience

Preferred qualifications:

Experience living or working in the Overland Park area

The ability to produce professional copy, photos and video

Demonstrated critical thinking and strategic planning skills

Ability to take direction and work collaboratively with others on a small team

Post Publishing is a fully remote organization. This position will be based in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

This reporter will report directly to the Editor in Chief. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. BIPOC candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@shawneemissionpost.com by May 15.