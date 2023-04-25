  Jay Senter  - Housekeeping

We’re hiring! Post seeks outgoing reporter to cover Overland Park beat

An aerial view of Downtown Overland Park.

We’re looking for an outgoing, ambitious reporter to join our growing newsroom.

This reporter will be assigned to cover Overland Park, the state’s second largest city and cornerstone of the Johnson County economy, through our organization’s “Reader First” lens, which puts average residents — not political parties, power brokers or journalists — at the center of our coverage decisions.