We’re hiring! Post seeks outgoing reporter to cover Overland Park beat

An aerial view of Downtown Overland Park.
Key capabilities include:
- strong written and visual storytelling skills
- ability to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work under time pressure
- excellent news instincts and judgement of what constitutes a news story for this beat
- creativity to generate your own enterprise story ideas
- experience using different social media platforms to reach and engage with sources and audiences
- and a commitment to the purpose and value of local journalism.
Minimum qualifications:
- At least three years experience working for a news organization or in a related position
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, communications or a related field; or equivalent combination of training and work experience
Preferred qualifications:
- Experience living or working in the Overland Park area
- The ability to produce professional copy, photos and video
- Demonstrated critical thinking and strategic planning skills
- Ability to take direction and work collaboratively with others on a small team
Post Publishing is a fully remote organization. This position will be based in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
This reporter will report directly to the Editor in Chief. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. BIPOC candidates strongly encouraged to apply.
To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@shawneemissionpost.com by May 15.
