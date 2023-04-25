  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village council housing priorities include short-term rentals, teardown-rebuilds

Prairie Village housing discussion will cover only single family districts.

Prairie Village city staff is looking into a short-term rental review and a neighborhood design guideline process in one single family housing district in an attempt to address teardown-rebuilds. File photo

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday spent more than two hours discussing housing-related topics in the city’s ongoing and, at times, fraught debate over how to address affordability concerns.

Monday’s meeting was the first time the city council formally waded back into the housing discussion since approving hotly contested housing recommendations last summer.

