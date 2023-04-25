  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Paul Cameron Becker

Paul Cameron Becker passed away peacefully on the morning of April 18, 2023, in Leawood, KS.

Paul was born on September 1, 1956, to Verl and Juanita Becker. At the age of 19, he went to work for his father at Verl Custom Tailors on the Country Club Plaza. He eventually took over the business, renaming it Verl Custom Clothing, and worked there for the remainder of his career until his emphysema proved too taxing. During his tenure as a custom clothier, he was recognized as one of the top 10 tailors in the United States by Cigar Aficionado magazine and was elected president of the Custom Tailors and Designers Association (CTDA) in 1992. He was an active member of the Leawood Rotary Club, where he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow and served as President.