Paul Cameron Becker

Paul was born on September 1, 1956, to Verl and Juanita Becker. At the age of 19, he went to work for his father at Verl Custom Tailors on the Country Club Plaza. He eventually took over the business, renaming it Verl Custom Clothing, and worked there for the remainder of his career until his emphysema proved too taxing. During his tenure as a custom clothier, he was recognized as one of the top 10 tailors in the United States by Cigar Aficionado magazine and was elected president of the Custom Tailors and Designers Association (CTDA) in 1992. He was an active member of the Leawood Rotary Club, where he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow and served as President.

Paul enjoyed volunteering for diverse committees and associations which benefited from his ability to innovate and problem-solve. He had a strong interest in muscle cars, specifically Corvettes, which began as a hobby with his father and continued on into a passion he shared with his son. Paul loved to joke and continued making them right up until the end. His humor and his well-intending soul will be missed dearly. Paul believed in God and deeply appreciated art and music which helped him connect to the Lord. His final words on this earth were, “I love you.”

Paul is survived by his former spouse, Melanie Becker, and by his son, Cameron Becker.

A small memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like more information about the service you can contact Melanie or Cameron. Alternatively, you can write to becker66@gmail.com with the subject line “memorial” and you will be contacted about future details.

If you feel so moved to make a donation in his honor, please direct those to Ascend Hospice in Overland Park, Kansas.