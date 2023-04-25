  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee likely to scale back much-discussed Midland Drive improvements

Midland Drive between I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway is set for safety improvements in the next few years, but what exactly that will entail is up in the air after the Shawnee City Council unofficially decided to scrap some of the proposed design features.

Midland Drive between I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway is set for safety improvements in the next few years, but the Shawnee City Council seems likely to pare down the scope of the proposal and forgo federal funds in favor of preserving neighboring property lines. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee appears likely to proceed with long-awaited improvements along Midland Drive between Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-435 but scaled-down from initial proposals.

On Monday, the Shawnee City Council during their council committee meeting took an unofficial poll, which suggests the majority of the council prefers a design alternative that would feature bike lanes, curb and gutter improvements and a set of sidewalks.

