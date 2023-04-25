  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes GOP-backed flat tax plan

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would veto a tax-relief package that included a flat income tax rate. Instead, she proposed a one-time tax rebate plan that offers up to $900 to married couples. Photo credit Blaise Mesa/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen, Blaise Mesa 

Plans to speed up the end of the Kansas food sales tax and reduce income taxes on Social Security weren’t enough to win over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.