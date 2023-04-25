  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody: It’s that thyme of year – creating your first kitchen herb garden

By Brett Mundinger
Fountain Mortgage Marketing Manager

Have you ever bought plastic packs of fresh herbs from the grocery produce and felt like a fool spending $12 on them at the checkout? At what point is your money better invested in actually buying the plants, potters, and hardware yourself so you can have fresh herbs on hand at home? As I found out, it makes financial sense pretty quickly after the initial investment.