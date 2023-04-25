  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donald Glen Asher

Donald Glen Asher, 88, of Olathe passed away on April 14, 2023.

He was born on June 12, 1934 to Lewis Glen and Maude Catherine ((Eugas) Asher at Yount, MO. Don graduated from Farmington High school in 1953 and entered the U.S. Navy. He worked aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Hornet and was trained in electronics. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Janice Waldrop, at a movie theater in Memphis. The movie was “The River of No Return.”