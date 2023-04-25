Donald Glen Asher

He was born on June 12, 1934 to Lewis Glen and Maude Catherine ((Eugas) Asher at Yount, MO. Don graduated from Farmington High school in 1953 and entered the U.S. Navy. He worked aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Hornet and was trained in electronics. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Janice Waldrop, at a movie theater in Memphis. The movie was “The River of No Return.”

After serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy, they married on August 11, 1957 and made their home in Ironton, MO where she taught school and he worked for the power company. In 1960, he accepted a job in Olathe as a electronic and radar technician at FAA. He worked there for 30 years and retired in 1990.

Don and Jan then moved back to Farmington, MO where he volunteered for Meals on Wheels and running the sound system for Memorial United Methodist Church. His hobbies included gardening, fishing on Sardis Lake and Asher Lake, bee keeping, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, and fighting the squirrels that were trying to invade the bird feeder. He loved his pets including his dog, Hank, and cat, Skittles. He enjoyed designing things – a trailer, honey extractor, concrete mixer, and a log splitter.

Don is survived by his loving wife Jan, daughter Tracie Stanton (Jim), brother Larry (Debbie), grandchildren Grady Stanton, Clara Duncan (Mary), Isaac Stanton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Maude Asher, and his sister, Jean (Eugene) Herbst.

Memorials are suggested to Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington, Mo.

Services & Gatherings

Service:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Visitation and Reception:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

