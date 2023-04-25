Alice Fae Hanson, 86, of Olathe, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023 at University of Kansas Medical Center with her family at her side. Alice is survived by her loving husband, Arden, daughters Alicia Becker (David) and Alinda Hanson. Alice was so proud of her granddaughters: Brittany (Chris) of Minneapolis, MN, Caitlyn (Ewan) of San Diego, CA, Megan of Overland Park, KS and Nicole (Dan) of Overland Park, KS, and great grandchildren, Weston, Skyler and Keanna.

Alice was born on March 17, 1937 to Clyde and Beunice (Nordholm) Carpenter in Marshalltown, IA and lived in various Iowa communities. Alice was a graduate of University of Northern Iowa and taught second grade for many years. On June 21, 1958 Alice married Arden L Hanson, her husband for 64 years. Alice and Arden lived in Fort Dodge, Iowa for many years, where they built their first home, with Alice laying the bricks, finishing drywall, painting and doing the many other things required to build a house. Alice was skilled in sewing and making everything she touched excellent.