Updates from Johnson County Community College: Interior Design program sets the foundation for a successful career

In just a few semesters at JCCC, students can earn one of three certificates — interior design assistant, kitchen and bath design or interior staging. After two years, they can earn an associate degree in interior design. All options prepare students to join the workforce or continue their education at a four-year university.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Interior Design jobs are projected to climb as the demand for building and renovation projects increases. Students in JCCC’s Interior Design program learn to create beautiful and functional residential and commercial spaces. Our well-rounded curriculum and industry resources set students up for success in this exciting industry.

Whether a student is launching a second career or just starting out, they’ll receive a comprehensive education in many subjects. Classes cover everything from textiles, floral design and construction methods to sustainable practices, software applications and space planning.

By the time students complete their Interior Design certificates or degrees at JCCC, they have a portfolio of studio projects and professional experiences that display both creative and technical knowledge.

Education opportunities extend outside of the classroom

JCCC’s Interior Design students benefit from networking opportunities and firsthand learning experiences within the community.

For example, students gain hands-on skills through participating in the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse, a long-standing Kansas City tradition. Each spring, select JCCC interior design students are invited to showcase their skills alongside industry professionals while redesigning a designated house in the community.

This year, JCCC’s Interior Design team was tasked with revamping a “gathering room” within the showhouse with select furnishings and accessories to enhance the original room décor. Learn more about the Symphony Designer’s Showhouse and how JCCC students helped transform this Kansas City landmark residence.

Interior Design program produces career-ready graduates

Graduates leave JCCC with a wide range of skills and experiences to impress employers and increase their job potential. In fact, the employment rate for JCCC Interior Design graduates is 100 percent! Learn more about the program and the resources and tools available to students.