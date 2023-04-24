  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Interior Design program sets the foundation for a successful career

JCCC's Interior Design program gives students the knowledge and experiences needed to excel.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Interior Design jobs are projected to climb as the demand for building and renovation projects increases. Students in JCCC’s Interior Design program learn to create beautiful and functional residential and commercial spaces. Our well-rounded curriculum and industry resources set students up for success in this exciting industry.

Program designed for student success

In just a few semesters at JCCC, students can earn one of three certificates — interior design assistant, kitchen and bath design or interior staging. After two years, they can earn an associate degree in interior design. All options prepare students to join the workforce or continue their education at a four-year university.