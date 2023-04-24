  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village City Council to dig into much-discussed housing recommendations

Prairie Village housing discussion will cover only single family districts.

The vast majority of Prairie Village's acreage is zoned R-1, or zones meant for single family housing. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The Prairie Village City Council Monday night is set to take its first deep dive into how the city’s controversial housing recommendations could impact single family-zoned districts.

That has proven to be one of the thorniest topics of debate around the recommendations since they were first rolled out last summer.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.