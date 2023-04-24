  Kyle Palmer  - Mission

Bank moves to foreclose on Mission Gateway site, city ‘monitoring’ situation

Mission Gateway sign

In a suit filed in Johnson County District Court, a New York-based bank claims developer Aryeh still owes it $24 million on a loan taking out on the Mission Gateway site, above. File photo.

Mission Mayor Sollie Flora says the city is keeping a close eye on the situation after a New York bank sued to foreclose its mortgage on the Mission Gateway property.

The civil suit was filed Tuesday, April 18, in Johnson County District Court by Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

