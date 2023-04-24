Residents warned away from Lenexa stream following toxic spill

People and pets should stay out of the tributary, which is in Lenexa east of Mill Creek, until further tests conclude it is safe to wade, Kansas health officials say.

State environmental officials are warning people away from a tributary to Mill Creek in Johnson County because of a spill that occurred Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory on Friday and will issue another one once the tributary has been deemed safe.

The unnamed stream is described as being east of Mill Creek, south of 95th Street and Renner Boulevard, near Interstate 435.

The area is near intersections with several major roads including Kansas Highway 10 and is primarily commercial or undeveloped.

Lenexa officials, who are investigating along with the state and county environmental departments, said indications are that a private contractor spilled diesel fuel, which then spread into the nearby creek and stormwater detention ponds.

Cleanup efforts continued through the weekend, and the area continues to be monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency and KDHE.

The city has asked people to avoid the area to give cleanup crews room to work, Lenexa city spokesperson Denise Rendina said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.