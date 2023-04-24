  Roxie Hammill  - Environment

Residents warned away from Lenexa stream following toxic spill

A map of the Mill Creek tributary, outlined in blue, impacted by a toxic spill in Lenexa on Friday. The unnamed stream is described as being east of Mill Creek, south of 95th Street and Renner Boulevard, near Interstate 435. Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

State environmental officials are warning people away from a tributary to Mill Creek in Johnson County because of a spill that occurred Friday.

People and pets should stay out of the tributary, which is in Lenexa east of Mill Creek, until further tests conclude it is safe to wade, Kansas health officials say.