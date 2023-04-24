☕️ Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee to open soon in Lenexa

The first Dutch Bros coffee location in Lenexa is expected to open in a matter of weeks in the growing Vista mixed commercial and residential area off K-10 and Ridgeview Road.
Lenexa Dutch Bros is set to open in May
- Jasmine Fast, the chain’s operator for the Kansas City region, said the new coffee shop at 18181 W 101st St. should open early in May.
- She told the Shawnee Mission Post last week an exact date wasn’t set, with a few final logistical steps to be completed.
