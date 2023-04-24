Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin of Kansas House District 20, covering parts of Leawood and Overland Park.



The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

I believe that everyone who throws their hat in the ring to be a legislator, regardless of party or ideology, does so to be the voice of their people and to fight for the values of their district.

The people of Kansas need to know that the legislative rules and schedules, decided on by the majority leadership, diminish their Representative’s ability to do so. And the people of Kansas need to push back and tell leadership that they don’t want the most important policy and budgetary decisions basically put into the hands of FOUR legislators in conference committees, when there are 165 legislators representing Kansans.

How does this happen? Basically, at the beginning of the session, committees meet to hear public input, work and pass bills. Bills passed out of committee wait to get heard on their respective chamber floors, and if passed there, move to the other chamber (within established deadlines) and wait to get heard there. If amended by either chamber, it reverts back to the original chamber for a vote on the bill as amended and sent to a conference committee to iron out the differences. There is nothing inherently wrong with this process. Legislators can advocate with committee chairs to get hearings on their bills, can speak to and amend bills on the chamber floor and whip votes for their bills.

Where your Representative’s voice for your district gets suppressed is in the scheduling of this process for bills so very late into the session. We are scheduled to be on the floor every single day of the session, but they are often “Pro Forma” at the Speaker or Senate President’s discretion, which is a very brief meeting, at which no formal business is conducted, and members are not required to attend. So far this session, 25 days have been Pro Forma and 34 were full session. Then, at the end of the session, leadership tries to jam everything through, in sessions lasting until 4 am, and with many items that have skipped the normal democratic process.

On our last day before 1 st adjournment, there were 19 tax bills jammed into SB 8 -129 pages long- that we voted on at 4:08 AM. Several of the bundled bills had never even had a hearing on the House side and we were only offered an up or down vote.

Another example is HB 2036, which provides property tax relief for veterans with service-connected disabilities, an issue I have been working on for several sessions. It passed out of House Taxation Committee on 2/26/23 but was not brought to a House vote until 3/29/23, passing with an overwhelmingly bipartisan 123 votes. Why was the bill kept “below the line” for over a month on the House side? We had plenty of time, with 25 “Pro Forma” days, but it was put off until the end. FOUR legislators chatted about it conference committee and said, “Nope,” effectively silencing the constituent voices of 123 House Districts. According to long time legislators, like Representatives Helgerson and Sawyer, this “process” is getting worse every year…and Kansans deserve better.