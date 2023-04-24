Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jarrod Ousley of Kansas House District 24, covering parts of Merriam, Mission and Overland Park.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin and Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes also submitted columns this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court approved a new education finance formula as part of its Gannon decision that contained a gradual phase-in of funding to bring public education funding to constitutionally adequate levels.

It also included additional funding to keep up with inflation thereafter. Inflation increases were tied to a three-year average of the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, and the upcoming year was to be the first time Kansas public schools received this increase, which would have meant an infusion into the public education formula of $215 million dollars statewide.

At the very end of the this year’s legislative session, education bill SB 113 went to conference committee.

The legitimate legislative process provides that for a bill to become law, it is introduced into a committee that deals in the bill’s subject. Proponents and opponents can present in committee, and committee members can weigh in on the merits of the bill, proposing amendments and passing the bill favorably to the House or Senate as a whole for their consideration.

The House or Senate then takes up the bill. Every elected official has a chance to provide input or amendments, with a vote of the body to pass the bill to the next chamber or kill it. When two versions of a bill with substantive differences both pass, these bills then head to a conference committee to work through the differences of versions passed, sending a final version back to each body for an up or down vote.

But the Kansas Legislature did not exactly follow this process for SB 113.

During the conference committee for this bill, the conference committee added a consumer price index freeze into the education finance formula that had not been heard in either the K-12 Budget Committee or in the Senate Education Committee. Nor had such a freeze been proposed during a floor amendment.

The CPI freeze was not subject to debate by proponents or opponents, by neither stakeholders nor legislators. The freeze had been subject to no vote in any committee or on the floor of the House or the Senate.

Under a legitimate legislative process, such an amendment would not be within the jurisdiction of the conference committee, as it was not a position that had passed either chamber. But this did not stop the conference committee from placing the CPI freeze into SB 113, where it now waits for an up or down vote in that chamber.

For the Shawnee Mission School District, the Gannon Consumer Price Index equals an $11 million dollar budget line. For Olathe, $12.6 million. Blue Valley, $8.4 million.

These are dollars the districts anticipated receiving under the Gannon formula that the Legislature is now holding hostage.

Funding for special education that Kansas is mandated to pay under Kansas statute has been underfunded for years. Additional special education funding that would have begun to close the statewide $160 million dollar gap was tied to a voucher scheme that would have decimated public school funding.

The shortfall for special education funding for this upcoming year for SMSD is $8.5 million, and for Johnson County districts as a whole is $60 million.

Finally, an amendment to extend a sunset on high density at-risk funding — a weighting that distributes additional funds for districts based on high density at-risk enrollment — failed on the House floor. With this sunset scheduled to occur this upcoming financial year, SMSD will lose roughly $2 million.

All told, SMSD’s budget for the upcoming year is slated to be short roughly $22 million in funds.

Consensus revenue estimates issued last week project that Kansas will have an ending balance of $1.9 billion this fiscal year, and $3 billion next year.

There is no reason to not fund public schools.