Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes of Kansas Senate District 21

Legislators return to Topeka this week after a two-week break, and we’ve got major policy fights ahead of us as lawmakers wrap up our work for this year’s session.

Kansans can almost certainly expect floor fights over several vetoes issued by Gov. Laura Kelly, on policies that will harm Kansans, our communities and our economy. So it goes when extreme Republicans control supermajorities in both the House and the Senate.

One major piece of unfinished business is K-12 public education funding.

Because House Republicans insisted – for the third year in a row – to tie all school funding to controversial and unpopular policies that failed to garner enough support for passage in both chambers – again, for the third year in a row – the Kansas budget currently has no money allocated for public schools.

This is obviously unacceptable, and even those most fervent opponents of public education know that a blatant deletion of funds like this would land our state right back in our well-worn seats at the Kansas Supreme Court. But their insistence on tying these funds, as well as special education funding, to voucher programs is just as constitutionally dangerous.

Public education is one of the most worthy institutions in our country. Schools ensure that each of us is afforded the opportunity to develop cognitive and non-cognitive skills that allow our residents to thrive in our communities, universities and workplaces. They teach us hard facts, such as how a representative government ought to work, and problem solving skills that make us better neighbors and coworkers.

They also feed our children, are instrumental in identifying and preventing childhood abuse and foster a community where students feel safe to be who they are and explore who they want to become.

Public schools serve this core purpose for all children, regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, religion, disability, identity or value system.

And while I have nothing against private schools or families that choose to homeschool their children, these organizations simply aren’t held to those same standards as our public schools. The vouchers advocated by Republican legislators would redirect taxpayer dollars away from public schools and toward schools and programs that have no accreditation requirements, no achievement standards, no nondiscrimination policies and no obligation to treat every child and family equally.

There’s a reason these policies have failed to pass out of the most conservative legislature our state has seen in decades: they’re not commonsense, and Kansans know that they’re wrong for our state.

Opposition to vouchers is bipartisan, as is support for fully funding public schools. In fact, a grassroots walk from Johnson County to Topeka to demand this support for our schools included Democrats, Republicans and independents alike.

I’m sure those parents – myself included – are willing to take their sneakers out of the gym bag to support our schools once more, especially if we’re forced to go back to court because of Republican leadership’s refusal to comply with our constitution.

Let’s hope we don’t get to that point.