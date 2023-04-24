  Lucie Krisman  - Business

AesthetiCare med spa moves from Leawood to nearby KCMO

AesthetiCare, a beauty and wellness spa that formerly operated in southern Leawood, has moved to a new Kansas City, Mo., space. Photo via AesthetiCare website.

Wellness spa AesthetiCare has hopped the state line from Leawood to neighboring Kansas City, Mo.

Earlier this month, it opened a new 20,000-square-foot space on Ward Parkway — right across the state line from its original home.

