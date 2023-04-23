  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Zahra Sadegheyn

Zahra (Sadegheyn) Taghizadeh, 98, of Overland Park, Kansas died on April 20th, 2023. Zahra was born to Sara and Hossein on October 10th, 1924, in Ardabil, Iran and lived a long and fulfilling life.

Zahra was a devoted wife to her late husband Dr. Abolfazl Taghizadeh and mother to her four children Abbas (Heideh), Rashid (Gabriele), Haideh (Yadollah) and Mehdi (Shabnam). She was a cherished grandmother to her grandchildren Siamac, Sascha, Yasamin, Sarah, Azadeh, Babac, Roya, Sahar and Romina. She was also a beloved great-grandmother to many great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Zahra was a devoted caretaker of many children and source of love to all that knew her.