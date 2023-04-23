Zahra was a devoted wife to her late husband Dr. Abolfazl Taghizadeh and mother to her four children Abbas (Heideh), Rashid (Gabriele), Haideh (Yadollah) and Mehdi (Shabnam). She was a cherished grandmother to her grandchildren Siamac, Sascha, Yasamin, Sarah, Azadeh, Babac, Roya, Sahar and Romina. She was also a beloved great-grandmother to many great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Zahra was a devoted caretaker of many children and source of love to all that knew her.

Zahra (Sadegheyn) Taghizadeh, 98, of Overland Park, Kansas died on April 20th, 2023. Zahra was born to Sara and Hossein on October 10th, 1924, in Ardabil, Iran and lived a long and fulfilling life.

She was a woman of faith and found comfort in her devotion. She was an amazing cook and always made sure everyone had their favorite dish and was well taken care of.

Zahra had a kind and generous heart, and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, and her passing leaves a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.

We will always remember her wisdom, frankness and her unwavering love for family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her passing leaves a void in our lives, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her loved ones who passed before her.

May her soul rest in peace.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, April 23rd at the Johnson County Chapel Cemetery from 12- 2:30. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm following immediately with refreshments until 1:30pm. Service will start at 1:30pm.