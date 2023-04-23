Overland Park, Kansas – Wanda L. Jones passed away on April 18, 2023, at Garden Terrace of Overland Park. Cremation.

Wanda was born on October 17, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas where she lived most of her life. She worked as a CNA retiring after almost 20 years of service to Trinity Lutheran Manor. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, and listening to country music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Omar A. Jones Sr. and Effie M. Jones, Siblings: Mary Jo Woods, Omar A. “Red” Jones Jr., Earl L. Jones, James W. Jones, and Frank W. Jones.

She is survived by one son: Thomas E. Jones (Centennial, CO), and sisters: Lois M. Beacham (Satsuma, AL), Edna M. Robinson (Independence, MO), and Patricia L. Lynn (Citronelle, AL). She is also survived by 7 nephews and 8 nieces including a special niece and caregiver, Teresa D. Beacham (Charles Thompson III) (Kansas City, KS).