Shirley M. Owens

July 27, 1936 – March 9, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Shirley Owens was born in Metlakatla, BC, and passed away on January 23, 2022, in Shawnee, Kansas. Shirley is survived by her sons Les, Bud, Ron, and Mike and their spouses.