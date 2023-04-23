Overland Park, Kansas – Robert L King, 88 of Overland Park, KS passed away April 4, 2023.
Celebration of Life, April 29, 2023 at 2 pm at Church of The Resurrection, Leawood, KS in Firestone Chapel.
