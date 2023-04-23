Robert Johnson

He was born January 20, 1953 in Kansas City, KS to the late John J. Johnson and Marian F. (Boomer) Johnson, and he grew up in Kansas City, KS.

He graduated from Kansas State University in 1977, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity and served as President and in several other positions in that chapter. Later he attended Johnson County Community College and The University of Kansas where he obtained another undergraduate degree in computer science in 1988. He went to work for Conoco Phillips in Bartlesville, OK for several years and then came back to Kansas City area and went to work for Sprint. He retired from Sprint in 2015.

He is survived by his sister Marian E. Neal and her family- husband, Daniel O. Neal; 2 daughters, Jennifer Karkera (Sunil) and her two children, Indra and Iyla; and Lindsay Nihles (Jason) and her 3 children, Lincoln, Jaxon, and Jordy. We will miss him very much. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Disabled American Veterans.