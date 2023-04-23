Robert C. Dalton (Bob) passed away April 19, 2023, at home in Prairie Village, KS, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Martha (Marty) Dalton, his son, Richard C. Dalton, and his parents, Ethlyn and Robert A. Dalton. He is survived by his daughters, Janet L. Dalton of Overland Park, KS, and Diane M. Dalton of Leawood, KS, his grandson, Timothy Von Thaer of Washington, DC, and granddaughter, Sarah Von Thaer (Kurt Krautmann), and great-grandson, Jack, Sarah and Kurt’s child. Uncle Bob was also preceded in death by his niece, Nancy Sue Shelton, and survived by his nephews, Steven K. Shelton (Janice) and James R. Shelton, 9 great nephews, 2 great nieces and many great-great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his special friend, Leona Thornton of Merriam, KS, and James Colwell, Janet’s fiancé, whom became a special friend and has been so supportive of Bob through the years. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

Bob was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Central High School. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army serving in France, Italy, and Germany during World War II. He was awarded a Theater ribbon with one Bronze battle star, a Victory Medal, an Army of Occupation Medal, and 2 overseas service stars. Upon returning from the military, he completed his degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Kansas. He attended night school there for many years, completing all the courses for a Masters degree in EE. After graduation he began his career at Bendix in Kansas City (Allied Signal, Honeywell) and retired after 43 years. Bob worked as an electrical engineer and was a member of the Management Club and the radar group. The family enjoyed the yearly Management club picnics at Fairyland Park. Later in his career he was the head of Capital procurement, in his own words, saving the government billions of dollars. He was strict and honest in assessing the needs of the plant. The radar group continued to meet for lunch monthly for many years following retirement.

Bob and Marty enjoyed traveling, especially to Pomme de Terre Lake, for camping, boating, and fishing every year with their best friends, the Landes’ and Conners. Bob also enjoyed taking his sailboat out on many Lakes and teaching the weather course for the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. The group then continued to visit Table Rock Lake staying at The Landes’ home for many years, where Leona joined in too. Table Rock Lake was the family’s yearly vacation spot during the 50’s and 60’s, where they fished, boated and the kids learned to water ski, becoming a lifetime passion. They also enjoyed fly fishing at Bennet Springs and Lake Taneycomo. Marty and Bob made a few trips to England and Scotland with two other couples. Both were interested in genealogy and did lots of ancestral research during their travels to the UK and to Virginia, where Bob’s family was from. Both are also descendants from The Revolutionary War times.

Bob was involved with the Kiwanis Club of Overland Park, holding various officer roles throughout the years. He especially enjoyed the yearly downtown Overland Park parade, where the Kiwanis group hosted a food booth. He also helped to host the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, which he looked forward to yearly. He would attend interclub events with close friend and former Asbury minister, Frank Reichart, whom has provided continued support through the years. He became a dedicated volunteer to the City of Overland Park through the Legacy of Greenery Committee and recognized yearly at The Overland Park Volunteer dinner by the mayor. He was very involved in the idea and formation of The Overland Park Arboretum and spent many days there with Marty and Janet. He was also a founding member of the OP Historical Foundation. He and Marty were instrumental in the relocation of the Stanley Bank building. As a member and leader in The Overland Park Downtown development review board, Bob was involved in the redevelopment of downtown Overland Park, beginning with the Clock tower and Farmer’s market, where he visited weekly until unable to do so. He also helped to refurbish the Car Barn and was involved in leasing it to Traditions Furniture for many years through the Overland Park 2000 Foundation. Bob’s hobby was investing and following the stock market, as his father did, and he passed that interest down to his daughter, Janet.

Bob and Marty were charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village in 1953. Bob was involved as a leader with Boy Scout Troup 299 at Asbury. They were long-time members of the Beacon Sunday School class. He shared the balcony at church with good friends and brothers, Kevin and Scott DuPree, whom have been a blessing for many years to Bob and Marty. Bob’s last night was spent with Diane, Janet & Jim, and Kevin & Scott at his side sharing memories and stories with Leona joining via phone for some very special reminiscing of their times together.

Leona and Bob shared wonderful times dancing together and enjoyed their many friends they met through the senior dances, Keenagers and The American Legion. They shared many holidays at her daughter, Susi’s home with her family. Bob and Leona shared weekly dinners with Janet and Jim, watching their favorite shows and enjoying Janet’s cooking in the earlier years. They also attended Starlight Theater every summer with Janet and Jim enjoying the Broadway productions.

Bob greatly enjoyed his new friends at Meadowbrook senior living in Prairie Village, KS. He thanks them all for their loving friendship and support.

Visitation will be from 1-2pm Saturday, April 29th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel followed by a memorial service at 2pm. Burial will follow in Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Stroke Association.