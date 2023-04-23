  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert C. Dalton

July 5, 1926 — April 19, 2023

Robert C. Dalton (Bob) passed away April 19, 2023, at home in Prairie Village, KS, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Martha (Marty) Dalton, his son, Richard C. Dalton, and his parents, Ethlyn and Robert A. Dalton. He is survived by his daughters, Janet L. Dalton of Overland Park, KS, and Diane M. Dalton of Leawood, KS, his grandson, Timothy Von Thaer of Washington, DC, and granddaughter, Sarah Von Thaer (Kurt Krautmann), and great-grandson, Jack, Sarah and Kurt’s child. Uncle Bob was also preceded in death by his niece, Nancy Sue Shelton, and survived by his nephews, Steven K. Shelton (Janice) and James R. Shelton, 9 great nephews, 2 great nieces and many great-great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his special friend, Leona Thornton of Merriam, KS, and James Colwell, Janet’s fiancé, whom became a special friend and has been so supportive of Bob through the years. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.