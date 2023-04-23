  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Linda Jean Root

May 21, 1947 – April 18, 2023

Linda Jean Root, 75, Overland Park, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Ascension Living St. Joseph Place. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Services following at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.