James Richard Whitten M.D.

Jim passed away on April 10, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, to Fred Austin Whitten II and Mary Belle Trahan, on January 2, 1933.

Jim was on his own at age 14. He graduated from Peru High School (Indiana) in 1950. He enlisted in the Indiana National Guard but then the Korean War started, so he joined the US Navy from 1951-1955. He spent four great years in the Navy as a Corpsman sailing all over the world on a Naval tanker and playing baseball for the Navy – his favorite sport. After being discharged in January 1955, the GI Bill afforded him the opportunity to go to college. He studied Pre-Med and Literature at William Penn College in Iowa and played football and baseball. He then attended Medical School at the University of Iowa. Following graduation in 1962, Jim completed his residency at the University of Utah and completed a Fellowship in Psychosomatic Medicine and analytic training over the next 16 years. He became the Medical Director of Psychiatry at a large metropolitan hospital in Salt Lake City in 1970, followed by Medical Director in the Bay Area in California, and for Cigna Corporation in Minneapolis, as well as working a private practice. In 1994, he returned to teaching at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

For almost 40 years, Jim taught at major universities, published educational papers in medical journals, and continued to fulfill his life’s calling as a Psychiatrist. As a Distinguished Life Fellow in the American Psychiatric Association and a Fellow in the American Academy in Psychosomatic Medicine, Jim received four medals from the American Psychiatric Association presented by Margaret Mead, Senator Ted Kennedy and others.

He was raised to Master Mason in 1958 and joined the Shrine in 1968 all while going to college and medical school. While living in Utah he grew to love skiing and was a Medical Advisor for the Park City Ski Patrol for 15 years. He had a passion for art and literature.

Jim is survived by his wife Denise Whitten and their daughter Dana D. Whitten of Overland Park, KS, his sons, Richard O. Whitten, M.D. (Cobie) of Olympia, WA, and Trahan H. Whitten (Erin) of Lake Forest, CA, and Katherine G. Kinnamon, daughter-in-law, of St. Louis, MO and ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jim was extremely proud of his children, for the people they have become and their accomplishments.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grand Lodge of Iowa A.F & A.M.

A private family service has been arranged.