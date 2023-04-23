Hugh Jackson Taylor, Jr.

Hugh, more commonly known as Jack, was born to Hugh and Marguerite (Barrett) Taylor on April 2, 1933, in Halltown, Missouri, in a little wooden house on Route 66 across from his family’s general store.

Jack enlisted in the US Marine Corp shortly after his high school graduation during the Korean War. He served as a drill instructor at the Marine Corp recruiting depot in San Diego. After his discharge he returned to Southwest Missouri and matriculated at Missouri State earning a degree in Math and Physics. Additionally achieving a Masters Degree of Business at Drury University.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn K. (Canaday) Taylor and to this union a son and daughter were born.

Jack was employed by Springfield City Utilities in the Engineering Department; supervising the installation of their first computer system. Additionally he taught a Statistics class in night school at Drury University for 12 years. He also worked for the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer and as a consultant for engineering firm Lutz, Daley and Brain. He was nationally recognized for his research and design of a mathematical model of debt vs. equity funding in public utilities. He fully enjoyed an intellectual challenge, sailing, swimming, geneological research and polkas. He and Marilyn even opened a Bavarian Fest House in Branson, Missouri in the early 80’s.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn, married 68 years, his son, Dr. Mark J. Taylor, wife Cheri, his daughter, Ann Marie (Taylor) Horton; four grandchildren, Dr. Marshall Taylor of Lee’s Summit, MO, Courtney (Taylor) Ortiz, husband, Logan of Dallas, TX, Matthew Taylor of Overland Park, KS, Dakota Horton, wife Emily of Kearney, MO and six great grandchildren, Abel, Branson, Lincoln, Forrest, Aspen and Cosette.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS.