Bret Alexander, 60, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, after a long, heroic battle against ALS at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 26, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas.

Bret was born November 24, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Matt and Marian (Ellinwood) Alexander. He grew up on a cattle farm in Appleton City, Missouri where he attained Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. He was an amazing athlete and played football throughout high school and college, and even played flag football for fun after school. Bret graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing and moved to Kansas City to pursue a career in aviation. He worked as a corporate pilot for Zurich for 22 years and continued flying for other corporations.

In 1993, he met the love of his life, Melodie Blackshear, and married her two years later. Bret and Melodie raised three children and created a beautiful life together. He was a craftsman, aviator, devoted father, and husband. He could famously build, fix, and create anything with his hands, but his favorite place to be was on a golf course. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing different courses throughout the country. Bret will be forever remembered as a trusted friend and kindest person who never met a stranger.

Bret is preceded in death by his loving mother, Marian Alexander, and survived by his beloved wife Melodie, his sons, Matthew and Coleton Alexander, his niece, Rille Blackshear, his father Matt Alexander, and his brother Dean Alexander.

Bret fought ALS fiercely and never gave up hope. Although the family is heartbroken, they find great peace in knowing he is once again healthy and restored on the other side.