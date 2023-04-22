  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Three Library volunteers receive national award for their service

County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop presents Points of Light Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards during Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. Left to right: Tricia Suellentrop, Kate Kaltenbach, Marshall Ellis and Al Pope.

For National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 16-22, Johnson County Library is recognizing three volunteers for their above and beyond service with the Points of Light Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestige national award recognizes volunteers who have dedicated over 4,000 hours of service to one nonprofit organization. In fact, this group of dedicated volunteers has contributed over 13,496 hours of service and counting to the Library, totaling $404K in-kind service.

Marshall Ellis – For 9 years, Marshall has been serving with the Friends of Johnson County Library sorting book donations at their Lenexa facility. He’d also helped with a variety of book sales from the big summer book sale at Johnson County Community College to a pop-up sale at brewery in Gardner. Marshall is known for his beautiful smile and his contagious laughter. Serving four days a week, Marshall has made a lot of friends while volunteering. He even has a weekly lunch date with his fellow Monday Sorters. Marshall has contributed 4,251 hours of service.