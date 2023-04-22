Your Community: Three Library volunteers receive national award for their service

Marshall Ellis – For 9 years, Marshall has been serving with the Friends of Johnson County Library sorting book donations at their Lenexa facility. He’d also helped with a variety of book sales from the big summer book sale at Johnson County Community College to a pop-up sale at brewery in Gardner. Marshall is known for his beautiful smile and his contagious laughter. Serving four days a week, Marshall has made a lot of friends while volunteering. He even has a weekly lunch date with his fellow Monday Sorters. Marshall has contributed 4,251 hours of service.

For National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 16-22, Johnson County Library is recognizing three volunteers for their above and beyond service with the Points of Light Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestige national award recognizes volunteers who have dedicated over 4,000 hours of service to one nonprofit organization. In fact, this group of dedicated volunteers has contributed over 13,496 hours of service and counting to the Library, totaling $404K in-kind service.

Kate Kaltenbach – Kate has worked many Friends book sales, was as a cashier at both the Antioch and Central Resource Bookstores, served on the Friends Board of Directors, and serves as an audio visual sorting volunteer at the Friends. Kate doesn’t just love volunteering with books. “I adore hearing Kate speak about the books and movies she enjoys, because she loves them so deeply,” says Friends Director of Operations Shanta Dickerson. “Kate’s relentless curiosity inspires me.” In her 10 years as a volunteer, Kate has contributed 4,061 hours of service.

Al Pope – Al has volunteered with the Library since 1994 when a friend invited him to serve. Al sorts book donations at the Friends. He has a goal to serve 250 hours annually. To date, Al has contributed 5,184 hours at the Library. His Tuesday morning riddles have become legendary and shared by others throughout the week. At 94 years young, nothing stops him. Al has given over 1,400 hours of volunteer service at his retirement community writing a newsletter column, sharing his musical talents playing the piano, and servicing in their library.

Johnson County Library would like to thank Marshall, Kate, and Al for their time, talent and dedication to making an impact in the community. If you would like to join them, consider volunteering. One-time, short-term, and regular volunteer opportunities are available. View the list of opportunities to learn how you can become a Library volunteer.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom