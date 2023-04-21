  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Business

New Smoothie King coming to western Shawnee

Smoothie King is set to open a second location in Shawnee. The company, around for decades, serves fruit, yogurt and protein smoothie blends.

Smoothie King is set to open a second location in Shawnee later this spring. The company serves fruit, yogurt and protein smoothie blends. Photo via Smoothie King Shawnee.

Smoothie King is on track to open another Shawnee location off Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway later this spring.

A social media post from the company says the store is expected to open in early June.

