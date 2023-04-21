Smoothie King is on track to open another Shawnee location off Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway later this spring.
A social media post from the company says the store is expected to open in early June.
New shop planned for west Shawnee’s Monticello Center
- Smoothie King is set to open at 22018 W 66th St., in a space formerly occupied by a Cuts Plus hair salon.
- It will be between the First Star Nail salon and Pizza Shoppe, near Twisted Fresh and the Monticello Animal Hospital.
- The Monticello Center shopping center is also home to a Cosentino’s Price Chopper location, the Monticello branch of the Johnson County Public Library and a U.S. Post Office.
This is Shawnee’s second Smoothie King
- The other Smoothie King is in east Shawnee in the 10 Quivira Plaza off of Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- It first opened its doors in 2014, according to a Shawnee Dispatch article.
- There are also Smoothie King franchise locations in Lenexa in Oak Park Commons off of 95th Street, others in Mission, Leawood and Olathe, as well as two in Overland Park.
Smoothie King started in the 1970s
- By the 1990s, the health-oriented shop was franchising, and now there are locations across the U.S. and around the world.
- Smoothie King sells fruit, yogurt and protein smoothie blends targeted toward different diets. It also has a kids’ menu.
- Additionally, it offers other snacks, power bars and smoothie supplies.
- The company also recently rolled out a new line of six smoothie bowls, which are topped with fruit, nuts, drizzles and granola.
