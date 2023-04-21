SMSD News: Enrollment now open for SMSD Summer Enrichment

“Summer is right around the corner and with it comes the excitement of hands-on, participatory learning through Summer Enrichment,” explained Misty Mayden-Miles, principal of Summer Enrichment.

Make plans for a summer of learning, discovery, and fun with Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD).

Summer Enrichment provides high-quality, fun, and engaging experiences where students can make friends and explore interests in classes like art, culinary arts, music, technology, sports, theater, and more.

Classes are taught by certified teachers and are designed to be experiential, giving students a chance to learn something new. For many of the classes, students share the culmination of their work with families either by bringing completed projects home or by sharing a presentation at the end of the week.

Who can enroll?

The program offers a wide variety of interest-based classes and activities for children in grades Pre-K (age 4 by June 1) through 7th grade.

Enrollment opportunities are available for Shawnee Mission students as well as for students who are not enrolled in Shawnee Mission schools.

What classes are offered?

A wide variety of classes are available, including Signature Program Satellite classes at the Center for Academic Achievement for middle school-aged students.

To view the full catalog of summer classes and offerings, click here.

Dates: Summer Enrichment will be held June 5 – July 14, 2023. No classes will be held June 19 or the week of July 4.

Time: Classes are from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Early care and lunch care options are available.

Location: Summer Enrichment classes will be held at Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman, Overland Park.

Signature Program Satellite Classes will be held at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

How to Enroll: Click here to view the full catalog of classes. Enrollment instructions are detailed on page 5.

Summer Band Blast

Summer Band Blast is a fun and educational opportunity for SMSD student musicians enrolled in fifth through eighth grade.

A mix of band rehearsals, small ensembles and sectionals, Summer Band Blast gives players an opportunity to improve their skills in each of these settings. All classes are taught by highly qualified professionals.

Current fifth and sixth graders can join Summer Band Blast from 9 a.m. to noon from June 5 to 9, 2023. Current seventh and eighth graders can join Summer Band Blast from 9 a.m. to noon from June 12, 2023. Both sessions will be held at Shawnee Mission North High School, 7401 Johnson Drive.

Click here for enrollment information.

Click the links above for more information, and register your child today for a summer full of fun and learning through Summer Enrichment!