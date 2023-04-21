At 3:24 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to iStorage self-storage, 6410 Vista Dr., in western Shawnee, for a reported theft in progress.

Shawnee Police say three men are facing felony charges after a theft and and vehicle chase early Friday morning.



Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, said officers were called to investigate a theft of vehicle parts.

Recorded radio traffic states two men were seen on surveillance cameras outside a black Chrysler 300 at the iStorage facility.

“They [police officers] located the vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it,” Baker told the Post in an emailed response to questions on Friday morning.

Baker said the driver failed to yield when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Barker Road.

The car continued east on Shawnee Mission Parkway and then north on Interstate 435.

The driver then lost control and crashed just north of Johnson Drive.

“[The] officer was not in pursuit,” Baker says. “Another officer that was near the police station saw it crash.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that firefighters found the car had rolled multiple times, and a passenger was reportedly ejected as it overturned.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the heavily damaged car.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported all three suspects to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Felony charges are pending,” Baker said in his email.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, none of the suspects had been booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.