  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

3 men injured in crash after fleeing scene of Shawnee self-storage theft

The iStorage self-storage facility on Vista Drive off Shawnee Mission Parkway in western Shawnee. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police say three men are facing felony charges after a theft and and vehicle chase early Friday morning.

At 3:24 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to iStorage self-storage, 6410 Vista Dr., in western Shawnee, for a reported theft in progress.