Sandy was born to Larkin and Lorene Scott, on February 17, 1932, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Sandy married and later divorced Lee C. Holscher. She is predeceased by her daughter Lynda Lee Holscher, her younger brother Richard W. Scott, her granddaughter Jennifer Scott and her grandson Ryan Luke Holscher.

Sandra Jo Holscher, 91 years old, left this world at 8:33pm on Monday, April 17th at Homestead of Shawnee. She was surrounded by family members in the hours leading up to and including the moment of her passing.

She is survived by her sons Mark Richard Holscher (Debbie), John Brett Holscher (Stacey), Todd Timothy Scott Holscher (Jane), grandchildren Ashley Brown (Brent), Emily Holscher, Jesse Holscher (Sylvia), Sam Holscher (Evan Nelson), Cole Taggart, Sarah Taggart (Josh Davis), her niece Martha Thomas (David) along with several great grandchildren, cousins and a dear friend that was like a daughter, Debbie Mott.

Growing up, her family moved numerous times and Sandy learned how to make friends quickly. Throughout her life she was always quick to start conversations with strangers and continued building many of these new acquaintances into lifelong friendships. She was a wonderful listener and always made you feel you had her undivided attention.

Having her family around her continued to be the single most important thing in her life and she loved them all dearly. Sandy sacrificed many things in her life to provide for her children and grandchildren – there was never anything she wouldn’t do for them. Sandy was the essence of love and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will hold a Memorial Service later in May, with details to follow.