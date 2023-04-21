  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sandra Jo Holscher

Sandra Jo Holscher, 91 years old, left this world at 8:33pm on Monday, April 17th at Homestead of Shawnee. She was surrounded by family members in the hours leading up to and including the moment of her passing.

Sandy was born to Larkin and Lorene Scott, on February 17, 1932, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Sandy married and later divorced Lee C. Holscher. She is predeceased by her daughter Lynda Lee Holscher, her younger brother Richard W. Scott, her granddaughter Jennifer Scott and her grandson Ryan Luke Holscher.