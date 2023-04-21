Ronald William Novak went home to Jesus on April 16, 2023, at age 72.

Ronald was born to William and Catherine Novak on July 28, 1950, in Raytown, MO.

In his early years Ronald joined the United States Army in 1972, where he spent 6 years and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Ronald met the love of his life, Mary. They married June 25, 1977, and went on to have one child, Ron Paul Novak.

Throughout his entire life, Ronald held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. In addition to being a dedicated, loving husband and father Ronald was also a proud and loving Grandfather of 3. He loved spending time with his grandkids more than anything else.

Ronald joins his father, William; mother, Catherine and his brother, John in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Ron; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; 3 grandkids, William 15, Alyssa 10, Kaylee 6, and his sister, Joan.