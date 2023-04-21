  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Creative-Coldsnow to close its Overland Park art store

Creative-Coldsnow

Creative-Coldsnow Artist Materials and Framing is closing its Overland Park storefront after being in business for several decades. Above, Creative-Coldsnow's Westport location. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

After decades in business, Creative-Coldsnow Artist Materials and Framing is closing its Overland Park storefront.

Greg McKean, who co-owns the art and supply store with his sister, Michelle Bland, said they decided to close their store at 10456 Metcalf Ave. for multiple reasons, including a struggle in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

