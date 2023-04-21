Creative-Coldsnow to close its Overland Park art store

Creative-Coldsnow Artist Materials and Framing is closing its Overland Park storefront after being in business for several decades. Above, Creative-Coldsnow's Westport location. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.
Greg McKean, who co-owns the art and supply store with his sister, Michelle Bland, said they decided to close their store at 10456 Metcalf Ave. for multiple reasons, including a struggle in sales since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owners say it’s the right time to close
“I think COVID taught people how to buy online,” McKean said. “It didn’t teach them to come into a retail store and purchase, so they’ve continued that since COVID started.”
McKean also noted that the small craft store has struggled to keep up with big box stores in the area that can sell art supplies and crafts at a larger capacity.
In addition to a decline in sales, McKean said a focus on family health also spurred their decision to close. Bland was diagnosed with ovarian cancer more than four years ago and has since learned that the cancer has spread to her brain.
The Overland Park store is scheduled to close in mid-May
Creative-Coldsnow is hosting a closing sale at its Overland Park location, where all art and graphic design supplies are 40% off.
Some items included in the sale are canvases, printmaking ink, acrylic and watercolor paints, brushes, sketch pads, notebooks, easels, sculpting clay and other drawing materials.
Creative-Coldsnow is also working to close its Westport location at 808 Westport Road.
Creative-Coldsnow traces back to 1940s
In 1946, Keith Coldsnow and Max Morris, who previously co-managed the Kansas City Art Institute’s bookstore, opened Coldsnow-Morris Art Supply in Midtown, according to the store’s website.
Coldsnow opened his own Midtown storefront in 1952. Eventually, that store consolidated in 2006 with another store, Creative Crafts and Hobbies, that resided in Creative-Coldsnow’s current Westport location.
With the merger, Creative Crafts and Hobbies rebranded its Overland Park location near 105th Street and Metcalf Avenue to Creative-Coldsnow, as well.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1