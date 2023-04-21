  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Joy Ostby, 91, devoted volunteer with an ‘easy smile’

"Joy’s lovingkindness, easy smile, warm hugs, tireless generosity and steady devotion to family will be truly missed."

Joanne (Joy) Ostby passed away peacefully in St. Peters, Mo., at the age of 91. Joy was a dear and beloved Christian woman whose love for others was a reflection of her love for Christ.  

Joy was one of three children born to Agnes and Otto Sorvig in Crookston, Minn. After the tragic death of her mother to tuberculosis when Joy was four years old, she and her younger sister Carol were raised by her aunt and uncle, Olga and Henry Sorvig. 