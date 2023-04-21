  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes anti-transgender bills

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to a crowd at her second inauguration.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s rejection of the bills sets up another veto override fight with the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature. Lawmakers already overrode her veto to a bill banning transgender girls from playing girl’s sports. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.

By Blaise Mesa, Dylan Lysen 

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly shot down two bills Thursday that Democrats say target transgender people and could hurt the economy.